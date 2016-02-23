Mark your calendars. On Saturday, March 18, 2017 I will be holding a Town Hall Meeting at Richardson High School. During this meeting I will give a legislative update and discuss our current efforts to fix our broken healthcare system, secure our borders, and create more jobs for hard working Americans. In the first two months of the 115th Congress we have been hard to work rolling back the Obama Administration's onerous regulatory agenda and implementing pro-growth policies. While we have accomplished a lot, we still have more work to do.

As your representative, I look forward to discussing important issues facing our community, state, and nation. Please use the form below to RSVP to this meeting. If you have any questions about this meeting please feel free to call my Dallas office at 972.392.0505. I look forward to seeing you at the Town Hall.

DATE: Saturday, March 18, 2017

TIME: 12:30 PM

LOCATION: Richardson High School

1250 Belt Line Road, Richardson, TX 75080-5298

Spacing Issues

Due to the overwhelming response to our Town Hall meeting from across North Texas and the limited capacity of the venue, we will provide priority access to the auditorium to residents of the 32nd District of Texas on a first-come, first-served basis.Please note that RSVP’ing does not secure you a seat in the auditorium, but will expedite your entry to the venue. Please keep this in mind when planning your arrival time.

Questions Process

For every one of my Town Hall meetings I always provide question cards at the beginning of each meeting to ensure that I answer each and every question either during the meeting or if I do not have a chance to get to it, a member of my staff will call you or send you a letter within the week. Once we collect all of them, we will then read the questions out loud and Congressman Sessions will answer them.

Parking Information

Finally, please note that there is limited parking at the school, and attendees are encouraged to carpool. Below you will find maps showing the parking lots that have been made available. Again, due to the incredible response to this meeting, parking spaces will be on a first-come, first-serve basis, with a section reserved near the entrance to the venue for constituents with special needs.



North Parking Map



South Parking Map

Final Notes

This meeting is being held on a high school campus so federal school zone firearm regulations are in full effect.

To ensure that all attendees have an equal opportunity to participate without an obstructed view, no signs larger than 24”x36” or signs attached to poles will be permitted inside the venue. However, there will be a designated “Free Speech” area where you are free to have those items.

I look forward to a robust and informative discussion about all of the issues facing our community, state, and nation. While I understand that everyone coming has their own opinions and ideas, I look forward to listening to them and engaging in a respectful and constructive dialogue.